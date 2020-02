Friday Feb. 28:

Men’s Hockey @ MacEwan 7 p.m.

Women’s Basketball @ King’s University 6 p.m.

Men’s Basketball @ King’s University 8 p.m.

MacEwan Rink Address: 10800 105 Ave

King’s University Address: 9125 50 Street

Saturday Feb. 29:

Men’s Hockey vs MacEwan 6 p.m.

Women’s Basketball vs King’s University 6 p.m.

Men’s Basketball vs King’s University 8 p.m.