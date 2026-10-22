NAIT men’s volleyball aims for familiar heights after roster turnover

A new and transformative NAIT men’s volleyball team hit the court for their season opener against Olds College Broncos on Oct. 17.
2026-27 is a new start for the team after several veteran Ooks played their final games at nationals in 2025-26. Now, out of 16 athletes, nine are rookies.
Understandably, the Ooks’ first conference game of the season was challenging. Olds College began on a tear, ripping through the first sets to take a two-set lead. But NAIT never backed down.
New team spirit
Despite a lack of experience together, the rookies played like a group of rugged Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference (ACAC) veterans as they battled back to two sets even. However, in a tight fifth set, Olds College pulled away with a 3-2 win.
But this team knows they have the whole season ahead of them, and fourth-year player Finn Howard says “all these boys are heading in the right direction.”
“I just want to be a good leader in this team … And just be a good role model to these young dudes and leave NAIT in a better place than I found it.”
“The talent we’ve got this year is super good for first-years. From the beginning when they first came in, first day of practice to our first game, they’ve developed so much,” said Howard. “NAIT’s a younger team, but I don’t see why we can’t achieve the same things we did last year.”
And there’s a lot of truth to that statement. Howard says the nine new rookies have been fitting right in, and they showed it Saturday.
Sami Majeau
Two of these rookies played in all five sets. Sami Majeau, a setter in the Conservation Biology program, played with technical brilliance, opening chances for attack with unorthodox sets and putting his body on the line for every play.
He ran into the boards to save a play and almost ended up on the other side of a table, recording stats with the officials. Majeau’s passion is clear, and he’ll learn from veteran setter Caelum Hartman and libero Emmett Neuls to become a defensive bastion and intelligent creator this year.
Gavin Cassell
While Majeau played a great game, he wasn’t the best rookie to play Saturday night. Outside hitter Gavin Cassell’s deafening spikes scored him NAIT’s star of the game. Taking over Daylan Andison’s old spot, Cassell made himself at home, with 11 kills and two solo blocks against competition.
He was a gold medalist before he came to NAIT.
His physical ability paired with intelligent positioning and spikes makes him an incredibly dangerous player, and Cassell deserved the recognition he got at his first match with the Ooks.
Leading the team in his first official ACAC game — straight out of high school — is impressive, but that’s not the most impressive thing about Cassell. He was a gold medalist before he came to NAIT as a Personal Fitness Trainer student. He participated in the ASAA 4A Provincials, winning bronze, before participating in the 2026 Arctic Games with team Alberta North, winning gold on an unbeaten run.
Leading by example
NAIT has a treasure trove of young talent, and experienced ACAC players like Howard are here to guide the culture.
“I just want to be a good leader in this team,” said Howard. “And just be a good role model to these young dudes and leave NAIT in a better place than I found it.”
Being able to fight back from two sets down shows resilience, an amazing ability to remain dangerous under pressure and is a classy show of NAIT spirit. This team is incredibly exciting and fun to watch, and they have the potential to grow — and Howard thinks so too.
“I think as a team, if we can be competitive and go to provincials this year, that would be sweet.”
The Ooks will play home games against Ambrose University and Lethbridge Polytechnic on Oct. 23 and 24.
Feature image via NAIT Ooks