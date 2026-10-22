NAIT men’s volleyball aims for familiar heights after roster turnover

A new and transformative NAIT men’s volleyball team hit the court for their season opener against Olds College Broncos on Oct. 17.

2026-27 is a new start for the team after several veteran Ooks played their final games at nationals in 2025-26. Now, out of 16 athletes, nine are rookies.

Understandably, the Ooks’ first conference game of the season was challenging. Olds College began on a tear, ripping through the first sets to take a two-set lead. But NAIT never backed down.

New team spirit

Despite a lack of experience together, the rookies played like a group of rugged Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference (ACAC) veterans as they battled back to two sets even. However, in a tight fifth set, Olds College pulled away with a 3-2 win.

But this team knows they have the whole season ahead of them, and fourth-year player Finn Howard says “all these boys are heading in the right direction.”