Horoscope: What Netflix series should the signs be watching?

Libra (September 23 – October 22)

My Love: Six Stories of True Love

You thought I was going to joke about how indecisive you are, didn’t you? Not today! You’re a hopeless romantic, and Libras, well, they love…love. So, this docuseries about older couples sticking together through it all is right up Libra alley.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

Don’t F*** with Cats

It’s Scorpio season, and frankly, we’re all quite terrified. Many astrology fans think that Scorpios will likely end up as serial killers. Buckle up: this docuseries about an animal-abusing psychopath will have the spookiest Scorpios feeling “deeply sensual.” Although the rest of the world prefers “terrified.”

Sagittarius (November 23 – December 21)

Dead to Me

This Netflix series perfectly matches the sharp Sagittarius attitude. This show is full of dark humor, and the characters are brutally straightforward. This sign is notorious for being blunt and sometimes saying the wrong thing at the wrong time, so this dark comedy should be super relatable to a sarcastic Sagittarius.

Capricorn (Dec 22 – Jan 19)

Unnatural Selection

Despite people warning you not to try any of the methodologies seen on screen at home, you will definitely pull a Capricorn and attempt to create a perfect colony of genetically modified babies to take over the world right in your basement like in Unnatural Selection. Knowing Capricorns and their need for control, no one would be surprised.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18)

Stranger Things

Many Netflix subscribers are watching Stranger Things, but this show just screams Aquarius. Your idea of friendships might be to start a cult with your captivating leadership skills. People born with this sign have a natural ability for communication and problem-solving. If you’re an aquarian, your cosmic inclination gives an instant and deep connection to this show’s robust group of friends.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20)

The Witcher

Pisces are known to be emotionally sensitive. You tend to become overly emotional and moody when you sincerely feel things. When coping with reality, you love to use your imagination to fantasize about imaginary worlds. The Witcher, a fantasy world filled with magic, dragons, and warring kingdoms is the perfect watch for a dreamy Pisces.

Aries (March 21 – April 19)

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

This series oozes courageous Aries vibes. You are passionate and crave weird and unexpected adventures, just like Sabrina Spellman. You love surprises and being spontaneous, so you’ll love this show full of twists, turns, and spooky vibes.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20)

Daredevil

Oh, Taurus. You are practical, stubborn, and hardworking. You will definitely relate to Matt Murdock, the show’s main character. He’s like a walking Taurus. The series’ justice and energy will surely inspire your headstrong attitude.

Gemini (May 21 – June 21)

Conversation with Friends

You tend to fall in love fast, captivated by the glittering reflections of yourself that you see through others. You’re naturally curious in a black-and-white world. You’re effortlessly seduced, flighty, and unpredictable. You might be a fake Gemini if you haven’t watched this one. Just stating facts.

Cancer (June 22 – July 22)

Never Have I Ever

Cancers are naturally caring and value comfort and security. Moody cancers also tend to enjoy some drama. This show will hit you in your feels, but there’s no doubt you’ll enjoy the humor. Cancers will enjoy the theme of family bonding and how the protagonist, Devi, copes with all the drama in her life.

Leo (July 23 – August 22)

Bridgerton

Leos are known to be passionate, energetic, and spotlight lovers. You will burn for this series set in regency era England that got the world spinning. Get your popcorn, a cozy blanket, and maybe some tissues; your theatrical Leo heart is in for a ride.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

The Crown

Virgos appreciate authority, politics, and perfection, so this Netflix show filled with drama and history will fit the bill. It is about the royal family and Queen Elizabeth II’s rise to power. I mean, the Queen was a Virgo. The Crown will fulfill your needs for structure, passion, and duty. Virgos are bound to fall in love with this show.