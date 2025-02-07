Enjoy Edmonton’s best on a student budget

College life is the perfect time to dive into your love life, but as every student knows, managing tuition, living costs and part-time work can leave little room for romantic dates. Thankfully, Edmonton offers a variety of budget-friendly date options that come with student discounts and a lot of charm. If you’re hoping to impress your crush without spending too much, here are a few spots to check out.

Bountiful Farmers’ Market | 3696 97 St NW | $0-$15

You’ve probably heard of the iconic Strathcona Farmers Market, but let’s take it a step further and head to the Bountiful Farmers’ Market. I used to work a stall at this market, and the artisans would visit me every week to say hi and share a snack. Grab your own free sample of juices, jams and cured meats at every corner, or watch the live performances from local dancers and musicians. You’ll find something for everyone, from delicious food to quirky crafts. It’s a great way to explore your date’s interests while enjoying the lively atmosphere together.

Garneau Theatre | 8712 109 St | $8-11

For a cozy and intimate movie experience, the Garneau Theatre is a must-visit. This charming theatre screens everything from local indie films to old-school classics. We’ve all had our share of Cineplex dates, so make your date more personalized and memorable by visiting this local gem. If you truly want to make the night unforgettable and have some extra cash to spare, consider renting the marquee for a custom message. You could officially ask them to be your partner or simply celebrate your anniversary with bright neon lights—it’s perfect to show off on your next Instagram post.

Art Gallery of Alberta | 2 Sir Winston Churchill Sq | $0

If you’re in the mood for deep conversations in an artistic setting, the Art Gallery of Alberta is the ideal destination. With free Alberta student admission, it is one of the most budget-friendly yet remarkable spots you could bring your date to. Shoot photos of your beautiful date with the alluring works of art, and shoot your shot by asking them out! Located in the heart of downtown, the gallery makes it easy to continue your date with a stroll through the surrounding area. I’ve inadvertently encountered street performers, food trucks and numerous festivals with a walk around the block. It’s that easy.

Steel Wheels | 10307 85 Ave | $15-25

And of course, no date is complete without food and drinks. Add some hip to it and head to Steel Wheels for delicious Korean comfort food. Share some soju, try the famous budae soup or Bulgogi pizza and capture the memory by drawing on styrofoam plates. Steel’s late hours give you plenty of time to enjoy the night without any rush. Make it a mission to return to Steel Wheels again to find your plate from your first date to reminisce together. I still have my Sharpie drawings up on the wall from three years ago.

University life doesn’t have to mean sacrificing fun for finances. With these budget-friendly date ideas and student discounts, you can create lasting memories without breaking your budget. Whether you’re bonding over free samples, sharing a film under the stars or exploring art, there are plenty of ways to impress your date while enjoying all that Edmonton has to offer.

Cover photo via Art Gallery of Alberta





