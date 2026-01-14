Cuts, cash cows and consequences

Okay, NAIT. Show your work.

It’s time to look around.

I was grateful to see coverage of the NASA collective agreement bargaining by the Nugget, as well as the article about the Photographic Technology program closing. I’m a PhotoTech grad, so it’s dismaying to see its history in the context of the 18 recent program closures that were done with misleading facts about program performance, enrolment and post-graduation employment rates. The articles side-by-side are quite telling about NAIT’s current consultation, bargaining and decision-making approaches these days.

We can look back a few months for the cherry on top: a $25,000 spend in 2023 for NAIT’s Executive Office that bypassed its own procurement rules.

The narrative of NAIT’s recent choices is hard to convey —partly because the issues are widespread, partly because the devil is in a lot of the details about what isn’t being done. As a current BBA student with over 20 years of experience in administration, I can confirm that you’ll rarely see a document that says, “Here’s what we didn’t do.”

A recent government decision means post-secondaries across the country have or will have a smaller pool of international students that will even be in the country, and a lot of eggs have gone in that international student basket due to the sheer number of people that want to study in Canada. (The tuition differential is another discussion.) The point is, NAIT is feeling some financial pressure.

Follow the money

So, in a monetary crunch, what is NAIT to do? If we take a look at the list of 18 program closures, there’s a theme: high overhead needs regardless of enrolment potential, post-graduation employment outcomes and industry demand in the sector.

I’ve personally been in rooms at NAIT where it’s been openly discussed that programs like Business, with low-overhead and nearly limitless enrolment potential, were the cash cows of NAIT.

So, it looks like NAIT went through a list of their programs and determined which ones need to draw from the communal budget. That might seem like a smart move, except that NAIT needs to operate as an institution rather than multiple self-sustaining programs, or Alberta will be without important graduates.

I encourage anyone who’s interested to dig into the data about enrolment, graduation and post-grad employment rates and see if, in context, it matches your idea of productive programming.

Program closures

There are a lot of justified thoughts and feelings about the program closures, including from staff and students. If you browse Reddit for a hot minute you can see lives being thrown into the abyss of uncertainty with very real effects and costs.

The process went quickly, and according to the NAIT Academic Staff Association (NASA), NAIT didn’t follow process. At the time of the announcement, NASA indicated that the “decision hadn’t been reviewed by council.” I’m interested in the actual timeline of events, especially considering a leak of the programs being closed prior to the press release. Were students notified in appropriate time frames? When was staff notified? What was staff told to indicate (or not indicate) to students?

The NASA agreement

NAIT’s bargaining with NASA may seem like it doesn’t have much to do with students, but it includes things like the determination of how many instructors we get. For example, we were promised hands-on, real-world experience under industry-expert instructors, and we can already see a shift with the number of instructional assistants in the organization (who may be helpful but are not industry experts.)

As a two-time graduate of NAIT with a third in progress, I have always known NAIT to be an institution that does better than the bare minimum of what their agreements set out. I have trusted them to act in good faith for and with students, staff and the public.

In response to the potential NASA strike, NAIT said, “Students are at the core of everything we do, and we are dedicated to minimizing any potential disruption to their learning environment.”

Okay. Prove it.

