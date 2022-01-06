Assistant Entertainment Editor – NAIT Nugget

We’re Hiring an Assistant Entertainment Editor!

Are you a social butterfly that loves attending all types of events? Do you have your finger on the pulse of campus life? Do you care about community and engaging the student body? The NAIT Nugget may be the place for you!

The NAIT Nugget is a student-run newspaper that started in 1964 to capture and share the stories of NAIT and its students. These days, we are moving beyond solely print and into the constantly changing world of digital news media, and we are looking for an Assistant Entertainment Editor to come along on this exciting journey!

As an Assistant Entertainment Editor, you might have to:

Track Down Stories: Attend & report on events around campus and Edmonton. Think concerts, award nights, art showcases, openings, etc.

Attend & report on events around campus and Edmonton. Think concerts, award nights, art showcases, openings, etc. Support Contributors: Assigning articles to contributors, following up on article pitches, offering assistance during the writing process

Assigning articles to contributors, following up on article pitches, offering assistance during the writing process Brainstorm New Ideas: The Nugget is growing and changing, so you’ll need to bring your ideas to the table. Want to start a podcast? Got a great idea for a video series? Need to tell a certain story? We want to hear it!

This might be the job for you if:

You love writing. You know how to communicate, and you pride yourself on your storytelling skills. You don’t have to be perfect, but a basic understanding of grammar and journalistic writing will go a long way.

You know how to communicate, and you pride yourself on your storytelling skills. You don’t have to be perfect, but a basic understanding of grammar and journalistic writing will go a long way. You can think on your feet. There are a lot of moving parts to a media machine, so we need someone that can constantly adjust and be flexible.

There are a lot of moving parts to a media machine, so we need someone that can constantly adjust and be flexible. You’re a current NAIT student. The Assistant Entertainment Editor is a student part-time term position (January through April 2022), so you need to be enrolled in classes to qualify. The salary for this position is $300 a month.

The Assistant Entertainment Editor is a student part-time term position (January through April 2022), so you need to be enrolled in classes to qualify. The salary for this position is $300 a month. You’re organized and reliable. You believe consistency is key, and you have no trouble juggling multiple tasks and deadlines.

Additional Qualifications:

Must have a computer with camera and microphone for virtual meetings, training, and working remotely where required.

Vaccination Policy in effect. All employees must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and provide proof of vaccination status, or have an approved accommodation. Successful candidates will be required to comply with the Vaccination Policy as a condition of hire.

If you’re looking for a way to be more involved on campus, develop your skills in journalism, media, and leadership, and meet new people, apply now!

Expect a confirmation email once we have received your application. While we appreciate all applications for employment, only those applicants chosen for an interview will be contacted further.

Closing Date: Applications for the Nugget Assistant Entertainment Editor position will be accepted until 8:00 a.m. on Monday, January 17, 2022.

For more information on The Nugget, please visit our website at www.thenuggetonline.com, or follow our social media @thenaitnugget

