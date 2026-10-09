Alberta referendum: What students need to know

Albertans will vote on 10 referendum questions Oct. 19, covering immigration, voting requirements, provincial powers and whether Alberta should begin the process toward a future separation referendum.

Questions 1 to 9 will ask voters to answer “yes” or “no.” Question 10 will give voters two choices. Each question will appear on a separate numbered and colour-coded ballot, except for mail-in ballots, which are white.

For students living away from home, knowing how to vote can be as important as understanding what is on the ballots.

What students need to know

To vote in an Alberta provincial referendum, a person must be a Canadian citizen, be at least 18 years old and be ordinarily resident in Alberta. Students have specific rules for determining their ordinary residence. An Alberta student studying elsewhere in the province can use either their residence before starting school or their current Alberta residence as their ordinary residence. They can vote in only one electoral division. An Alberta student studying outside the province can maintain their Alberta ordinary residence if they intend to return to Alberta after completing their studies. Students who are away from their ordinary residence during voting can vote by special ballot. Special ballots are available to all eligible electors, and no reason is required to vote by mail. Photo via Elections Alberta/Instagram

Students can have a ballot mailed to their home address or to an alternate address, such as where they are attending school.

For the 2026 referendum, the deadline to apply online for a special ballot package and have it mailed was Sept. 25. Completed special ballots must be received by Elections Alberta by 5 p.m. Oct. 16.

Students who are living in Edmonton but maintain an ordinary residence elsewhere in Alberta should check their voting options before heading to a polling station.

Elections Alberta provides information about voter eligibility, identification, ordinary residence and voting locations through its website.

With 10 questions covering immigration, voting requirements, constitutional changes and Alberta’s relationship with Canada, the referendum will put several separate questions in front of voters on Oct. 19.

What are the 10 questions?

The first five questions deal with immigration, provincially funded services and voting.

Question 1 asks whether Alberta should take greater control over immigration, with the stated purposes of decreasing immigration to more sustainable levels, prioritizing economic migration and giving Albertans first priority for new employment opportunities.

Question 2 asks whether provincially funded programs, including health care, education and other social services, should be limited to Canadian citizens, permanent residents and people with Alberta-approved immigration status.

Question 3 asks whether people with non-permanent legal immigration status should have to live in Alberta for at least 12 months before qualifying for provincially funded social support programs.

Question 4 asks whether Alberta should charge a fee or premium to people with non-permanent immigration status for their use of the health-care and education systems.

Question 5 asks whether people should have to provide proof of Canadian citizenship, such as a passport, birth certificate or citizenship card, to vote in an Alberta provincial election.

Questions 6 to 9 deal with constitutional changes.

Question 6 asks whether provincial governments should select the justices appointed to provincial King’s Bench and Appeal courts instead of the federal government.

Question 7 asks whether Alberta should work with other provinces to amend the Constitution to abolish the federal Senate.

Question 8 asks whether provinces should be allowed to opt out of federal programs in areas such as health care, education and social services without losing the associated federal funding.

Question 9 asks whether provincial laws should have priority over conflicting federal laws in areas of provincial or shared constitutional jurisdiction.

Question 10 asks voters to choose between Alberta remaining a province of Canada or the Government of Alberta beginning the constitutional process required to hold a future binding referendum on whether Alberta should separate from Canada.

Elections Alberta does not interpret the questions. The agency directs voters with questions about their meaning to the Government of Alberta or their MLA.

What happens after the vote?

The 2026 referendum is being administered by Elections Alberta under the Referendum Act and Referendum (General) Regulation. The Election Act and its regulations also apply to the conduct of the vote.

The results of all 10 questions are not binding.

That means a majority vote on a question does not automatically require the Alberta government to change a law or take the action described in the question.

Question 10 asks whether Alberta should remain a province of Canada (Option 1) or whether the provincial government should begin the legal process required under the Canadian Constitution to hold a future binding referendum on separation (Option 2).

An Option 2 result on Question 10 would not itself separate Alberta from Canada. It would determine whether the Alberta government should begin that constitutional process.

Changes to the Referendum Act that took effect in December 2025 also state that even when a referendum result is binding, the government is not required to implement it if doing so would contravene certain provisions of the Constitution Act, 1982.

What happened in 2021?

The most recent Alberta referendum was held Oct. 18, 2021, alongside the Alberta municipal elections and a Senate nominee election.

There were two questions. The first asked whether the constitutional provision concerning equalization payments should be removed. The second asked whether Alberta should adopt year-round daylight saving time.

On the equalization question, 642,501 voters, or 61.7 per cent, voted “yes.” Another 399,169, or 38.3 per cent, voted “no.” About 24.5 per cent of Albertans voted.

On daylight saving time, 531,782 voters, or 49.8 per cent, voted “yes,” while 536,874, or 50.2 per cent, voted “no.” About 25.1 per cent of Albertans voted. The results were referred to the Government of Alberta.

Elections Alberta reported $1,158,352 in expenses for its role in administering the 2021 Senate election and referendum votes. Most of the expenses went toward advertising, printing and transporting ballots and other materials, and Elections Alberta salaries and wages.

That figure did not include the costs incurred by local jurisdictions or Alberta Municipal Affairs for administering the vote.

Though voter turnout was low for the 2021 referendum, Elections Alberta predicts the 2026 referendum to be a historically high turnout. Those voting in person on Oct. 19 should prepare for the possibility of long lines. Students can visit elections.ab.ca/current-election-information/where-do-i-vote/ to find advanced voting locations, which will occur from Oct. 13 to 17.

This article was originally published in our Oct. 7 print issue. Read it online here.

Feature graphic by Alleah Boisvert/The Nugget