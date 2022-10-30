3 affordable autumn recipes to spice up the season

As a student living alone, I spend a lot of money on take-out, and most of my expenses are from dining out. I was probably spending about 100 dollars weekly and not even eating homemade food. I decided to check out some easy and cheap recipes and found that these fall recipes are worth a try, especially if you want to get a feel for the cold and cozy season while saving money.

If you can’t cook delicious food or are too busy, here are three easy recipes that cost less than 16 dollars to make.

Recipe 1: The Perfect Fall Cheese Ball

(inspired by tastesbetterfromscratch.com)

craving4more.com

8-ounce block cream cheese (softened to room temperature)

8-ounce tub vegetable cream cheese

2 tablespoons Hidden Valley Ranch Spicy Ranch mix (or regular ranch)

3 green onions, sliced

1 red pepper, finely diced (save the stem)

2 cups shredded sharp cheddar cheese, divided use

First, combine both types of cream cheese and use an electric or stand mixer. Then, stir in two tablespoons of the ranch mix, green onion, red pepper and one cup of the shredded cheddar cheese. Next, spread out a large sheet of plastic wrap and sprinkle about one-fourth of a cup of the shredded cheese onto the plastic wrap. Then, top with the blended cream cheese mixture. Take the rest of the shredded cheddar cheese and sprinkle it onto the tops and sides of the cheese ball and wrap it up tightly with cling wrap. Wrap the ball with four large and wide rubber bands. Place the cheese ball into the fridge for at least two hours (overnight is best). As the mixture cools, it will help form a pumpkin shape. When ready, cut off the rubber bands and carefully remove the cling wrap. Gently push the red pepper stem into the top to form a cute pumpkin!

Recipe 2: Pumpkin Pie

littlespoonfarm.com

(inspired by allrecipes.com)

1 (15 ounce) can pumpkin puree

1 (14 ounce) can sweetened condensed milk

2 large eggs

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

½ teaspoon ground ginger

½ teaspoon ground nutmeg

½ teaspoon salt

1 (9-inch or 22 cm) unbaked pie crust

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C). Whisk pumpkin puree, condensed milk, eggs, cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg and salt together in a medium bowl until smooth. Pour into crust. Bake in the preheated oven for 15 minutes. Reduce oven temperature to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) and continue baking until a knife inserted one inch from the crust comes out clean, 35 to 40 minutes. Let cool before serving.

Recipe 3: Pumpkin French Toast

(inspired by julieseastandtreats.com)

delish.com

2 eggs

1/4 cup of milk

1/4 cup of pumpkin

1 teaspoon of pumpkin pie spice

1/2 teaspoon of cinnamon

2 tablespoons of brown sugar

8 slices of bread

In a shallow bowl, beat eggs and milk and until well combined. Add in pumpkin, pumpkin pie spice, cinnamon and brown sugar. Mix until combined. Dip bread into egg mixture. Place bread on a preheated griddle sprayed with non-stick spray. Cook on each side for about two minutes. Serve with syrup or any other fun fall toppings of your choice!

